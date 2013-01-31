Analog Way Introduces New Generation of AV Processors

Analog Way has introduced of a new generation of high-end systems for signal processing and distribution, based on their new state-of-the-art LiveCoreT platform.
Two products of this new generation, NeXtage 16 and SmartMatriX Ultra, were unveiled at Integrated Systems Europe 2013 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. They were conceived and designed based on careful analysis of customers’ needs and suggestions.
- Adrien Corso, Analog Way’s CEO, explained: “The design of the LiveCore platform was the biggest research and development project ever undertaken by the company so far. It showcases Analog Way’s expertise in true-live AV processing technologies and underlines our ambition to remain at the forefront in this field. Our new LiveCore-based systems should be of great value to our customers in the forthcoming years.”
- Franck Facon, Analog Way’s marketing and communications director, added: “Our customers have been pressing us for a long time to complete our offering with high-end processors above our well-established Di-VentiX series. The team took the time to put the company in perfect order before taking up that challenge. We’re now excited to bring LiveCoreTM and this new generation of processors to the market: it feels like writing a new page in Analog Way’s history.”
- NeXtage 16 is a powerful Seamless Switcher with dedicated live processing, based on Analog Way’s new LiveCore platform, designed with rugged hardware and reinforced chassis for demanding live events. Equipped with 8 true seamless inputs and 2 outputs, it offers 28 input plugs: 4 x HDMI, 6 x DVI-D, 2 x DisplayPort, 8 x 3G-SDI and 8 x Universal Analog. NeXtage 16 offers 16 Scalers and state-of-the-art 100-percent digital processing, making it an exciting way to create impressive shows. It includes four independent true seamless layers per output, as well as an independent native background layer included for soft edge blending or individual screen modes.
- SmartMatriX Ultra is a high-end 12x4 Scaled Native Matrix, based on Analog Way’s new LiveCore platform, with rugged design for optimized durability. It offers versatile AV connections for any setup through 12 true seamless inputs and 42 plugs: 6 x HDMI, 9 x DVI-D, 3 x DisplayPort, 12 x 3G-SDI, and 12 x universal analog.
- With two independent true seamless scaled layers per output, SmartMatriX Ultra provides dedicated live processing for demanding presentations. Two units can be linked, with inputs and outputs shared and added, resulting in an impressive 24x8 scaled seamless matrix.
- Layers, individually controllable on both systems, can display either a live image or a still picture, all resizable. Inputs are simultaneously available on multiple layers.
- Both devices provide a Full Preview with all PIPs available, as well as customizable Live Source Mosaic Monitoring on an independent output.
- With the new user-friendly and intuitive web-based Remote Control Software, NeXtage 16 and SmartMatriX Ultra can be easily controlled via Internet or the front panel.