Nanonation Partners with Touch Revolution at CES

- Nanonation has partnered with Touch Revolution to launch a new line of TR Touch Monitors. Touch Revolution will be showing a variety of innovative touch products in booth #21755 in South Hall 1 at 2011 CES in Las Vegas beginning January 6. The new line of displays will showcase its multi-touch integration and illustrate a new level of customer engagement technology.
- Touch Revolution’s booth will feature a dual-screen kiosk with a sketchbook application created by Nanonation that enables users to browse an “Idea Book” with sketches of multi-touch retail examples. In partnership with Frank Mayer, the kiosk will feature an integrated, dual-screen fixture along with creative ideas and kiosk hardware options. The TR Touch Monitors shown will offer a new line of desktop and open frame projected capacitive multi-touch monitors ranging in size from 15” to 32” designed to provide the same intuitive user experience that consumers have come to expect in the latest smart phone and tablet devices.
- For additional information:
- www.nanonation.net
Topics