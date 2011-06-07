Mark Wentling Appointed Ashly Audio CEO

Webster, NY--Ashly Audio Inc., a division of JAM Industries, has promoted Mark Wentling from director of R&D to the position of president and CEO.
- Wentling succeeds David Parse, who will remain with Ashly Audio in an export sales management capacity.
- "We are proud to make this internal promotion," said Martin Szpiro, president and CEO of JAM. "Mark has been an invaluable member of the Ashly family and we feel that he offers the combination of skills that Ashly needs to move forward."
- With a long history in the audio marketplace, Mark has held engineering positions with MXR Innovations, Music Man, Ernie Ball, Fender Musical Instruments and Yorkville Sound/Applied Research and Technology. He holds degrees in Electronics from SUNY Morrisville, Tri State University, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. Along with his engineering background, Mark has extensive sales and distribution experience as a co-owner of E&E Exports, Inc. for over fourteen years.