Access Sports Media and Digital Caddies Advertising Agreement

- Digital Caddies, Inc., a provider of on-course technology services and content to golfers, and Access Sports Media announce a new advertising agreement with a leading financial institution. Due to competitive reasons, the name and details of the campaign were not be disclosed.
- “Since partnering with Digital Caddies just a few months ago, our ad sales team has experienced great interest in their platform, resulting in the recent signing of a top financial services firm,” stated Bill Meara, CEO of Access Sports Media. “Digital Caddies delivers a sought after audience and demographic, and we are excited to introduce our existing and new advertisers to the engagement opportunity presented by the platform. We expect this new advertiser to be the first of many who recognize the great opportunity Digital Caddies provides to reach the affluent consumer.”
- “Adding a financial sector advertiser to our network is an important milestone for our company, as it demonstrates the interest in our audience from brands beyond just the golf vertical,” said Mike Loustalot, president of Digital Caddies. “For such a highly successful brand to recognize the opportunity our network presents is yet another great validation of our platform and business model. Access Sports Media is proving to be a great sales partner, and we look forward to continued success with them.”