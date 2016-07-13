4Wall Entertainment and Clay Paky Scenius Profiles

4Wall Entertainment, which provides entertainment lighting rentals and sales from five locations across the US, has acquired a large complement of Clay Paky Scenius Profiles from A.C.T Lighting, Inc. A.C.T Lighting is the exclusive distributor of Clay Paky fixtures in North America.

Scenius Profile

"We're delighted that 4Wall has taken delivery of a large complement of Scenius Profiles for its New York, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles offices," says Brian Dowd, Vice President of Sales at A.C.T Lighting. "These locations have reported an increasing demand for Scenius Profiles on bids, and now they are able to easily fill customers' requests for the new fixture."

Scenius Profile is the latest top-of-the-line beam shaper from Clay Paky. An extraordinary tool for theaters, TV studios or large event sets, Scenius Profile fashions uniform light beams without limits and frames scenic elements precisely with fixed or animated light.

The optical reflector has been designed especially for this product to ensure uniform projection across the whole beam opening and avoid the typical hotspot effect of many spotlights. The framing system operates on four focal planes; its exclusive "curtain effect" allows gradual total closure of the shape using any one of four independent, overlapping blades. The framing system also offers rotation on 90º.

The fixture's advanced optical unit and new 1400W OSRAM discharge lamp provide very high light output and an amazing CRI. Scenius Profile boasts a CMY color system, linear CTO, seven fixed colors, 14 gobos (six rotating and eight fixed), a rotating prism, two variable frost filters and a very precise 0-100% dimmer.

Other new Clay Paky fixtures, such as Mythos, have been well received by 4Wall clients, so the company was confident about being one of the first in the US to place a large order for Scenius Profiles.