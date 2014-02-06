Atlona Now Shipping New AT-HD-M2C Audio Converter

Atlona is now shipping its new AT-HD-M2C multichannel audio converter.
- Designed to simplify mixed audio installations, the AT-HD-M2C accepts Dolby and DTS multichannel audio before converting signals into a two-channel audio format. This enables the reception of multichannel audio content, conversion into two channels, and playback on endpoints that normally cannot accept multichannel sources — delivering full compatibility with both displays and legacy devices such as audio receivers.
- "When used with an Atlona HDMI matrix switcher, our new AT-HD-M2C delivers unparalleled audio experiences for both home and office settings," said Steve Heintz, senior product manager, Atlona. "This seamless integration between devices enables sources such as Blu-ray players, game consoles, and set-top boxes to distribute the same content easily within multizone environments — ensuring that signals are received and properly processed in applications such as multichannel home theaters and two-channel bedrooms."
- To convert optimized audio signals reliably from source to display, the AT-HD-M2C uses EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) to provide plug-and-play simplicity — eliminating the need for complex programming, which results in automatic signal detection and delivery. Taking the guesswork out of managing audio, discreet status lights for PCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS Digital Surround, and DTS-HD Master Audio allow users to determine the incoming audio signal at a glance.
- For amplifiers and legacy audio receivers, a variety of output ports such as L/R analog audio, coaxial, and TOSLINK digital audio enable pass-through even without HDMI support, while retaining the ability to distribute both audio and video to HDMI displays.