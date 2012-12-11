Sound Well Technology Marks 45 Years as Shure Distributor

- Sound Well Technology is celebrating 45 years as a valued Shure Distributor. To commemorate the partnership, Sound Well Technology principal Arthur Chiu has accepted a special congratulatory certificate from Shure president and CEO Sandy LaMantia.
- "We thank Sound Well for its loyalty and are proud to celebrate 45 years of business together," said LaMantia. "As we take time to acknowledge this relationship, we keep all of Sound Well's employees-past and present-in our thoughts, remembering their ongoing commitment to produce great sound."
- Working together for more than four decades, the Hong Kong-based company has built a successful partnership with Shure to offer customers professional-quality audio solutions.
- "We are very glad to achieve this relationship milestone with Shure, a well-respected and trusted audio brand worldwide," said Chiu. "In the past 45 years, we have been proud to bring products of high quality and performance to customers in Hong Kong. Our long-term partnership has helped grow our business model. We look forward to many more years of successful cooperation with Shure."