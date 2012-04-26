GlobalVue's GVC3200LED

- The first model in this new series will be a 32-inch class featuring 178 x 178 wide-viewing angles. The GVC3200LED is designed specifically to meet the needs of such commercial venues as hotels, bars, restaurants, conference rooms, lounges, and anywhere critical viewing is important. Wall-mountable or available with a securable stand, the first set in the GlobalVue GVC3200LED series has a 31.5-inch diagonally measured active area with multiple HDMI inputs and a USB port capable of displaying picture in JPG format as well as playing audio files. The series will feature a high luminance and contrast ratio, with low reflection and low color-shift image quality. Also included is 3D noise reduction.