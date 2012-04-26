- The Line 6 XD-V75 and XD-V35 series are digital wireless handheld, lavalier, headset, and bodypack microphone systems. Featuring sophisticated microphone modeling technology, XD-V systems deliver 24-bit, 10Hz–20kHz, compander-free performance, with full-range audio clarity and license-free operation worldwide. Designed for professional vocalists and performers, the XD-V75 line offers 24-bit sound with reliability and a full complement of professional features, including signal encryption, dynamic filters, gain control, and channel scanning. The XD-V75 family features 14 channels; 300-foot range, 1/2U rack receiver with built-in antenna distribution system; heavy-duty metal chassis; and a rackmount kit. The XD-V35 family features six channels; 275-foot range (actual range will depend on RF interference sources nearby including line-of-site obstacles); desktop receiver with internally mounted antennas; and metal and polycarbonate chassis.