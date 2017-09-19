Augmented Reality Is Gaining Traction in the Enterprise Market

After struggling for a number of years to find its place, augmented reality (AR) is now in a period of strong innovation and market development, with a proliferation of use cases across consumer and enterprise markets alike. According to a white paper from Tractica, enterprise use cases are rapidly evolving, using mobile AR on smartphones and tablets as well as new capabilities in smart glasses.

Tractica believes that the industry is on the cusp of sustainable market adoption of AR, both for consumer and enterprise use cases. In Tractica’s white paper, which is available for free download on the company’s website, the market intelligence firm assesses the key use cases that will drive enterprise market adoption, including the following:

Collaborative Office Tools

3D Modeling for Design, Architecture, and Animation

Desktop Replacement

Retail

Business-to-Business Sales tools

Plant Maintenance

Field Service

Healthcare

Education

