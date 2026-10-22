TOA Launches Next-Generation Wall-Mounted Audio Interface

TOA has introduced its new MW-42BT, a next-generation in-wall audio interface designed to enhance flexibility, usability, and systems integration in commercial distributed audio environments. The MW-42BT builds on the proven MW-41BT platform while introducing key enhancements to meet the evolving needs of modern audio systems.

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The MW-42BT serves as a versatile front-end interface, supporting multiple audio sources including microphone/line input, auxiliary input, USB playback, and Bluetooth wireless streaming. This enables seamless connectivity for a wide range of user devices, providing convenient local control of audio within a given zone. Its intuitive wall-mounted design allows users to easily select sources and adjust volume, making it ideal for environments where simplicity and accessibility are essential.

Engineered for seamless integration, the MW-42BT features selectable balanced mono or stereo output, allowing compatibility with a broader range of amplification and signal distribution systems. In addition, configurable microphone priority with ducking ensures clear and intelligible speech by automatically lowering background audio during announcements—an essential function in spaces combining music playback and paging.

With this new model, TOA introduces several important upgrades over the previous generation. The MW-42BT replaces the RJ45-based output with a removable terminal block, simplifying installation and improving serviceability. The addition of selectable mono/stereo output provides greater design flexibility, while enhanced Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity delivers improved wireless stability. Further improvements in grounding and electrostatic discharge protection contribute to long-term reliability in demanding commercial installations.

Housed in a compact two-gang wall-mounted form factor, the MW-42BT offers a clean, professional appearance suitable for a wide range of applications, including offices, hospitality venues, retail spaces, and educational facilities. Whether used for background music, paging, or bring-your-own-device audio, the MW-42BT delivers a practical and reliable solution for modern distributed audio systems.