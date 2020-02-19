Yamaha UC Strengthens Dean's List Program

Yamaha Unified Communications has announced that all U.S.- and Canada-based K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and other qualified institutions will be able to experience Yamaha quality at reduced pricing. The Dean's List Program lets educational organizations enhance the student learning experience with an additional 10- to 20-percent instant discount on any qualifying Yamaha product order.

(Image credit: Yamaha UC)

"Collaboration technology and impeccable audio quality in the education space has been an area of focus for Yamaha for years," said Michael Fitch, vice president of global sales and marketing at Yamaha UC. "Our Dean's List Program was born out of that priority. After seeing the success of hundreds of schools using our solutions, we're even more committed to helping future generations gain access to these products to create unique, modern learning spaces."

To take advantage of the program benefits, Yamaha UC authorized resellers complete and submit the registration form available within the company's partner portal.

Upon acceptance, the discount is immediately applied when an order is placed. For UC products, an additional 10 percent will be taken off MSRP, including the YVC-1000MS USB speakerphone and CS-700 Video Sound Bar. In addition, resellers will receive an 20 percent off MSRP of Yamaha PRO products.