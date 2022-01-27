Xencelabs, Full Sail U. Team Up to Outfit Computer Animation, Gaming Students With Professional Tools

Xencelabs tablets are integrated into the overall mix of technology available to Full Sail students early in their degree programs.

Xencelabs Technologies and Full Sail University are joining forces to give computer animation and gaming students an education in the digital technologies used in today's professional creative environments.

The university is using Xencelabs' Pen Tablet Medium as a teaching and design tool in its on-campus and online Computer Animation Bachelor of Science Degree and Game Art Bachelor of Science Degree programs. Having access to these professional-grade products enables the students and faculty to engage in a more dynamic educational experience, and also gives students a preview of the technologies they'll start using when they begin their professional careers.

Full Sail offers degrees in almost every aspect of entertainment, media, arts and emerging technologies, with an approach centered on real-world industry experience and creative problem solving. The school was recently ranked #1 on the "Top 10 Animation Bachelor of Science Programs in the U.S." by Animation Career Review in 2021.

Tablets Allow Students a Hands-On Connection to Their Artwork

The Xencelabs tablets are integrated into the overall mix of technology available to Full Sail students early in their degree programs. Students are using them to develop 3D models in the 3D Foundations course, create sketches in the Fundamentals of Art courses and to paint materials and for digital sculpting as they grow their skills.

"We encourage our students to explore and push their creativity to the next level," said Pete Bandstra, Program Director, Computer Animation, Full Sail University. "Tablet technology allows students to establish a more hands-on connection to their artwork. By providing our students with industry-standard technology during their time with us, they can harness the tools they will be using and encountering in the industry and throughout their professional careers."

The tablets are also included in Full Sail's Project LaunchBox, a kit all Full Sail students receive with a laptop computer loaded with powerful software and other hardware components, all customized to their degree program and included in their tuition.

"Within our curriculum the Xencelabs tablet is more than just a tool for sketching," said Bandstra. "It can be used with a variety of software packages from 3D modeling, texturing, compositing and other areas of the production process.

'A Unique Competitive Advantage' for University Using Tablets

For Full Sail, the new tablets are not only a valuable teaching tool for helping students prepare for their careers, but also part of establishing the university's unique competitive advantage

"We consistently stay on top of industry technology and we make adjustments for the current trends occurring across all industries," said Bandstra. "Potential students are aware of the technology used in the industry and look for schools that will let them learn on the same technology. By providing our students with the technology they will experience in professional production environments, this gives them the advantage and preparation for the careers that lie ahead. The skills learned in the classroom directly translate to the expectations and technology they will encounter in the future."