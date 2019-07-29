With badges, colleges take a hard look at teaching soft skills (Education Dive)

"Rolando Sanchez gave his students at Northwest Vista College (NVC) a challenge: record a minute-long speech pitching an idea to a hypothetical senior executive and then a second one pitching the same idea to that person's teammates."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Soft skills are important to employers, but it can be difficult for learners to show their prowess in those areas. Microcredentials not only help students build skills like critical thinking and collaboration, they also give students a way to display them.