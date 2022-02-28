Wi-Fi that's 5x faster comes to South Carolina State University (EdScoop)

"South Carolina State University is updating 'every network closet on campus' to boost internet speeds, Chief Information Officer Travis Johnson told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

Wi-Fi speeds are South Carolina State University have gotten a major upgrade -- it's now five times faster, thanks to digital infrastructure updates. "It’s about upgrading from old technology, but it’s also about if we do it right, [students] will come and they will stay," said the school's CIO Travis Johnson, adding that "IT won’t be the reason they leave."