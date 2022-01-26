Why Students Should Be Involved in Data Privacy Conversations (EdTech Magazine)

"As the University of California San Diego’s inaugural chief privacy officer, I’m responsible for ensuring that the university handles all personal data — whether student, employee or research data — responsibly and ethically. We live in a new world where Big Data and data-driven and data-informed decisions influence everything, and our data practices have a significant impact on privacy in ways they didn’t just 10 years ago."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As institutions work to bolster their data privacy policies, it can help to involve students in the decision-making process, writes Pegah Parsi, chief privacy officer at the University of California San Diego. "Students provide a valuable perspective to data privacy conversations that the university might miss," Parsi writes.