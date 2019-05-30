Why Integrated Instruction Is a Must for Today's Tech-Enabled Learning (eCampus News)

"Those of us in education have heard about integrated instruction for some time. Also known as "interdisciplinary instruction," the term is used to explain approaches to teaching and learning that support problem solving and critical thinking. Bringing various academic disciplines together can help students think more deeply and more holistically about a topic or a project solution. "—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Integrated instruction helps students apply their learning to solve real-world problems. Read how this kind of curriculum helps learners build deeper connections to course content while developing their critical thinking skills.