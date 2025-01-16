What to Know about the New Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro

Audinate has launched Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro (DVS Pro). This innovative software solution offers audio professionals enhanced performance and workflow flexibility. Building on the foundation of the Dante platform, DVS Pro expands the possibilities for demanding audio environments with higher channel capacity, integration into virtualized environments, and versatile installation options.

Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro equips users with a comprehensive set of features to address even the most complex audio challenges, empowering professionals across live sound, studio recording, broadcast, and commercial AV applications.

Key features include:

Expanded Channel Capacity at Higher Sample Rates: Support for up to 128x128 channels at 96 kHz ensures impeccable clarity and nuance throughout the signal chain.

Enhanced Device Connectivity: Seamlessly connect with a broader array of Dante-enabled devices with up to 64 flows, providing flexibility and the ability to scale their systems.

Virtual Machine Installation: Expand deployment possibilities with compatibility for virtual environments.

Reliable Synchronization for Software-Driven Audio Workflows: Clock leader and unicast clocking support enables Dante audio to operate entirely in software-based environments.

Flexible Licensing Options: Transferable licenses provide convenience and adaptability for evolving workflows.

Cross-Platform Support: Available for both Mac and Windows, fitting into any professional setup.

Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro transforms any PC or Mac into a powerful Dante-enabled device. By utilizing the computer’s standard wired network connection, the software eliminates the need for additional hardware, making it ideal for applications such as live and studio multitrack recording, media playback, conference systems, lecture capture, and collaborative production.

“As the audio industry shifts towards networked, software-based solutions, Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro leads the way in delivering accessible, scalable, and high-fidelity connectivity,” said Will Waters, principal product manager at Audinate. “With expanded channel capacity, higher sample rates, and features like virtual machine installation and unicast clocking, DVS Pro gives audio professionals the flexibility they need to seamlessly bridge traditional hardware and evolving software workflows—all within the familiar Dante environment they trust.”