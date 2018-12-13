Westbury National Lights Up the Holidays in Toronto

Twinkling lights bring warmth and excitement to the season. Westbury National is responsible for some of Toronto’s most spectacular and iconic holiday lighting installations including the CN Tower and the Hudson’s Bay windows on Queen.

Their latest installation is at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel as part of their Miracle on Front Street display. Westbury National partnered with Mandell Entertainment to create one of the largest projection mapping experiences the city has ever seen. The installation team worked around the clock for four days to build and position state-of-the-art media servers and 10 20k lumen projectors at extreme angles in order to project onto this Toronto landmark and create one larger-than-life festive canvas.

“Projection mapping creates a stimulating 3-D experience that tells a story in a way that cannot be achieved with lights alone,” said Westbury President and Chairman Frank Gerstein. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the holidays to life in this unique and wonderful way.”

Westbury has also provided projection mapping technology for the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal at the Royal Ontario Museum, Holt Renfrew’s 175th Anniversary, The Oakes Hotel in Niagara as well as for NHL arena ice surfaces. Earlier this year, Westbury installed a projection on the Old Post Office in Cambridge, ON. The holiday depiction can now be seen Thursdays-Saturdays until Dec. 29.

The lighting for the annual holiday windows at Hudson’s Bay on Queen has been installed by Westbury for the past 13 years. This year’s installation began in mid-October and took over 50 hours to install more than 100 LED and incandescent lighting fixtures across the 5 large windows.