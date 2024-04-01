Washington, DC TV Station Modernizes Look with Brightline

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s—which serves viewers in the Washington, DC metro area—and the lighting experts at Brightline recently collaborated on a revamp of its Studio A. In a race against the clock that requires equal parts technical prowess and grace under pressure, Sinclair and Brightline have forged a turn-key approach that results in a timely and seamless implementation of project after project.

“Everything we learn from previous stations carries into the next,” explained Eric Castagne, assistant director of TV production. “It’s a very fluid way of working, with each station redesign further fine-tuning approach. I’ve learned and enjoyed so much working with my colleagues at Sinclair. The latest evidence is our work at WJLA, of which we’re extremely proud.”

(Image credit: Brightline)

The redesign at WJLA’s news studio was sweeping. Consisting of a full Brightline fixture package, the set is the new home for “7News,” “Good Morning Washington,” and “Fed Government Today.” In addition to the new 100% Brightline lighting system, the LED monitors weave in and around key areas of the set. The news desk has a digital screen displaying the 7News logo, while two pillars on each side of the desk serve as video walls with a curved panel behind the anchors. Along with XYZ axis pedestals and robotic cameras, the technology at WJLA is unparalleled.

[Here's How ASG Deployed a New Facility for Pac-12 Networks. In Just 364 Days. From Scratch]

Its creation coming directly through the U.S. Constitution, Washington D.C., a district of less than 10 miles square, is the “Seat of the Government of the United States” and a worldwide center with diverse cultural influences. Informing the entire community along with the over 20 million annual visitors, domestic and international, is a gargantuan task that WJLA has met with dynamic creativity. The internal team at Sinclair handled everything from concept through installation, including the scenic design, resulting in a control and efficient consistency that contributed to the project’s brilliant success.

You can watch the revamped studio come to life below.