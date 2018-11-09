VR packs a powerful punch in learning (eCampus News)

"I believe in using technology to engage all learners. After spending 15 years as an elementary teacher and now as a college professor, I see the same learning needs and teaching frustrations. This column is based on the premise that everyone can learn and often technology can provide just the right learning support."—Source: eCampus News

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to support a broad range of learners by making your courses more engaging and accessible? Incorporating immersive technology like virtual reality can be a useful tool for students who need to form deeper connections with content.

