Vaddio Adds NewTek NDI IP Workflow Support to RoboSHOT

The What: Vaddio now supports NewTek’s NDI software-driven IP workflow with the RoboSHOT PTZ camera line. Pairing any RoboSHOT camera with NewTek Connect Spark converters allows customers to join one of the industry’s largest IP ecosystems for professional audio and video devices.

The What Else: Vaddio will integrate NDI into RoboSHOT cameras as a recognizable video source by other NDI-enabled applications and devices connected to a standard local area network. In addition, pan/tilt/zoom controls can be accessed through NDI, creating a complete IP workflow for operator control.

“By adding NDI capabilities to Vaddio’s RoboSHOT cameras, our customers will have the ability to create complete IP workflows for classrooms, houses of worship, medical simulation labs, and other applications requiring capture and presentation of high quality video content,” said Darrin Thurston, vice president of product development at Vaddio. “NewTek’s NDI technology complements Vaddio’s product philosophy of being simple to install and operate for our customers, and we look forward to partnering with them.”

“Software-driven IP workflows are quickly becoming ubiquitous in video production,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek. “NDI-enabled Vaddio cameras exponentially increase the video sources available for live production, creating efficiencies and opportunities for customers that did not previously exist. NDI is the most widely adopted IP technology on the market, epitomized by the millions of customers with access to it today.”

The Bottom Line: NewTek’s NDI technology allows video and audio sources to be shared bidirectionally across a network, eliminating the need for costly direct connections, cable runs, and infrastructure upgrades while turning every source into a destination instantly available anywhere on the network.