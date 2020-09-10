Using Tech to Boost the Value of Higher Education During COVID-19 (EdTech Magazine)

"As students question the value of higher education during a pandemic, many colleges and universities need to rethink their long-term strategies to survive. Institutions across the country are grappling with the same question: How will education look in the new academic year? Currently, the debate is focused on logistical solutions: returning to the classroom, new and improved remote learning, or a hybrid of the two."—Source: EdTech Magazine

At Boston College, tech is being used to help promote the value of higher education experiences. Read how their True North app is designed to help students craft a path forward, connect with resources, and build community during uncertain times.