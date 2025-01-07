University of Manchester Upgrades Audio Experience with EM Acoustics

The University of Manchester's Martin Harris Centre for Music and Drama is home to two key performance spaces: the Cosmo Rodewald Concert Hall and the John Thaw Studio Theatre. In need of a significant AV upgrade to meet evolving teaching and performance needs, Stage Electrics collaborated with EM Acoustics to upgrade the existing EM Acoustics audio systems to match current standards and provide greater flexibility in support of a wide variety of events.

“We needed a solution that would free up space in both venues and improve the efficiency of our technical operations,” said Karl Spencer, senior technical and buildings manager at the Martin Harris Centre. “Many of our courses rely on both video and audio, so we were looking to improve audiovisual quality to provide students and teachers with an enhanced experience and the resources to thrive. EM Acoustics products have never let us down and have always worked perfectly. We also appreciate the fact that they are a British company because we like to support homegrown businesses.”

The Cosmo Rodewald Concert Hall primarily hosts classical music concerts, spoken word events and comedy performances. A key challenge here was achieving consistent acoustic coverage across the auditorium whilst being sympathetic to the hall’s appearance. Stage Electrics and EM Acoustics addressed this by installing a comprehensive sound system designed by Greg Clarke, brand manager at EM, comprising left and right hangs of eight HALO-C line array loudspeakers as the main PA, supported by two R8 loudspeakers at stage level. A further two S-15 subwoofers provide low-frequency support.

"The compact design of the HALO-C line arrays and point-source systems was a perfect fit for these spaces,” confirmed Karl Formstone, senior project manager at Stage Electrics. “They provide powerful sound reinforcement while seamlessly integrating into the venue’s aesthetics, maintaining both form and function."

(Image credit: EM Acoustics)

The John Thaw Studio Theatre serves as both a teaching space and a venue for talks, poetry readings and screenings. The space was already performing well but needed a new surround sound and video projection offering so it could also be used as a full-blooded cinema facility. Therefore, a multifunctional sound system capable of delivering an immersive listening experience was required.

Stage Electrics and EM Acoustics teams chose to install a point source distributed loudspeaker system with amplification and processing. This new system comprises seven R8 right, left and center hangs, twelve EMS-51X for cinema-quality surround sound and two S-15 subwoofers.

"Designing a sound system for a space that doubles as a teaching area and a cinema required a highly adaptable solution,” remarked Formstone. “The point source distributed system allowed us to create a truly immersive audio environment while maintaining the versatility needed for various configurations."

Both venues benefit from user-friendly system control, accessible to students, staff and outside users. The audio system is integrated with the in-house Symetrix control system via several touchscreens. Preset configurations allow the spaces to adapt to different use cases with just a few touches.

The upgrades in both spaces have been transformative. The Cosmo Rodewald Concert Hall now boasts superior acoustic coverage and power, enabling it to host a broad range of events to an exceptionally high standard. The streamlined system control significantly reduces setup time and overall operational demands. Over in the John Thaw Studio Theatre, the enhanced surround sound helps redefine the capabilities of the space.

“Thanks to Stage Electrics and EM Acoustics, we are proud to say that our students now have access to state-of-the-art facilities,” said Spencer on the overall impact the new system has had on the learning experience at the University. “The recent upgrade has significantly improved our operations, making life easier for everyone. Many of our courses depend heavily on technology. Now, students enjoy a higher quality experience, and our teaching and technical support teams can focus on their work without the burden of lengthy setup times or complicated systems.”

The integration of EM Acoustics solutions at the University of Manchester demonstrates the positive impact high-quality AV can have on both education and performance environments. By combining proven audio technologies with user-friendly control interfaces, Stage Electrics delivered a project that exceeds client expectations. "EM Acoustics loudspeakers allowed us to create a tailored solution fit for the University’s diverse needs,” concluded Formstone. “From classical concerts to immersive sound experiences and cinematic screenings, these systems adapt perfectly to every scenario."