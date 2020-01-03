University of Florida provides real career paths around games (University Business)

"Ray Bradbury’s vision of the future was penned in epic works such as 'Fahrenheit 451' and 'The Martian Chronicles.' His surrealist and fantasy novels later became the inspiration for those who developed the very games he panned. But Bradbury, a man with an extraordinary imagination and otherworldliness who even had video games named after his books, likely didn’t see this coming:

That video games would provide a connection for men … and women … to learn and grow, not just space out."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Esports isn't just fun and games. The rise of this new industry has also created new career possibilities. Read how schools like the University of Florida are helping students carve pathways to these new opportunities.