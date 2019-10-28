Universities Use AI Chatbots to Improve Student Services (EdTech Magazine)

"Universities are embracing artificial intelligence solutions to assist in IT projects and academics. At George Washington University, after piloting its 24/7 chatbot service MARTHA, 89 percent of users advocated the tool be a permanent tool."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of AI can go a long way in improving student services. Read how institutions are using AI-driven chatbots to help connect students with answers to their questions. The best part for students is that chatbots can be available 24/7, so they can find the resources they need when they need them most.