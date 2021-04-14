Universities' IT departments ‘filling in the gaps' during pandemic (EdScoop)

"When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the University of Tulsa had barely scratched the surface when it came to online learning. Now, more than a year in, the university has weathered the crisis — and the school’s IT department lead that change."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

IT teams have been tasked with a growing list of tasks during the pandemic, as institutions shifted to online learning to keep campus communities safe. This EdScoop Radio piece shows how these shifting roles have helped shore up institutional offerings and keep students connected during these uncertain times.