Universal Design for Learning: Three Aces Up Our IT Sleeves (EDUCAUSE Review)

"To become top-ranked poker players, aspiring superstars need to develop a core group of card-playing skills that go way beyond "know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em." Experts learn the various combinations of cards that rank higher or lower, as well as how rarely such combinations occur in the game."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your school implemented UDL? Making the leap is more of a shift to the IT mindset rather than a change in practices. It foregrounds inclusivity and allows for broader forms of learning that meet the needs of all students.