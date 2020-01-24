UBTV: How esports electrifies higher education (University Business)

"The esports infrastructure at the University of California, Irvine, allows the teams to compete and scrimmage in a 3,500-square-foot arena where other students can use one of 60 PCs for $4/hour."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Esports is gaining major institutional support, attracting prospective students and giving rise to new programs of study and campus events. Want to take a behind the scenes look at higher ed esports programs? Then you won't want to miss this video from UBTV.