U. Pittsburgh names Mark Henderson as new CIO (EdScoop)

"With more than 30 years experience in information technology, Mark Henderson has been named the new chief information officer and vice chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh, the university announced Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With great power comes comes great responsibility. And Mark Henderson, the new CIO of the University of Pittsburgh, is certainly up to the challenge. Not only will Henderson be leading a team of 400 on the network infrastructure team, he will be overseeing the data warehouse.