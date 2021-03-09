tvONE Offers Enhanced DC Power Solution with ONErack Spider

The What: tvONE has announced the forthcoming arrival of the ONErack Spider, a universal multi-voltage DC power solution and the latest addition to the company’s ONErack universal rack mounting system.

The What Else: The ONErack Spider optimizes any installation by eliminating unreliable DC wall warts and other power clutter from the rack design, according to tvONE. At the same time, it also ensures the provision of reliable power for a choice of up to seven different voltage options: 5V, 7.5V, 9V, 12V, 13.5V, 18V, and 24V.

Watch the video below to learn more about tvONE's ONErack Spider.

The Bottom Line: Available in a 1RU half-rack version (7-module capacity) or rear strip version (23-module capacity), the ONErack spider can be installed at the back or side of the rack to provide the ultimate installation flexibility.