Transformative Engineering's HD-4K Earns DPL Certification

DPL Laboratories, a digital testing laboratory specializing in the performance assessment of digital signaling solutions such as HDMI 4K Extenders, has issued its first Full 4K HDR 18Gbps HDBaseT Category Cable Seal of Approval to Transformative Engineering for the company's HD-4K.

Transformative Engineering HD-4K

“Running HDBaseT extenders through our testing process just about always yields some disappointing anomaly. The Transformative Engineering HD-4K was no different except the anomaly turned out to be a superb performance level when pushed to its max distances with Character Error Detection (CED)," noted Jeff Boccaccio, president of DPL Laboratories. "After 36 hours of run time, the system registered zero errors for all three TMDS channels. We have experienced short fiber cables that have generated as many as 200 errors over 10 minutes. This just means the HD-4K is doing a great job in the conversion process and output control. CED is one of the new features with HDMI Rev 2.0 where some active components have not fared very well. Copper is far from being extinct.”

Jay Trieber, president of Transformative Engineering remarked, “We are exceedingly proud to merit the first DPL Seal of Approval for our 4K HDR 18 Gbps HDBaseT over Category Cable HMDI extender. It is very exciting to gain the recognition of Jeff’s prestigious DPL laboratory.”

Specifications for T-E’s HD-4K include 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 with HDR HDBaseT over category cable, compatible with the maximum HDMI 2.0 specification of 18Gbps data throughput. The HD-4K is HDCP2.2 compliant and legacy compatibility with all HDCP specifications for HDMI. It extends full 4K HDR HDMI, IR (bidirectional), and RS-232 up to 200 feet. Greater distances are achievable with lower resolutions.