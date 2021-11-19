Thompkins Brings Warm Glow to CRAS Studentss

Warm Audio’s Ben Thompkins engages with students at the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) in Gilbert, AZ. Thompkins lead a discussion with the CRAS Audio Engineering Society chapter.

Using top shelf equipment during recording sessions is great for pro audio students. Having the equipment manufacturer present to teach them about the gear they are using and various aspects of the music industry is invaluable.

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) recently welcomed Warm Audio to its Gilbert, AZ, campus to lead a discussion with the CRAS Audio Engineering Society chapter. The event was headed by Ben Thompkins, Vice President of Global Sales for Warm Audio/512 Audio.

“Throughout the day, I joined CRAS students for recording sessions, which included use of the new Warm Audio WA-8000 microphone,” explained Thompkins. “We had a great time recording with the WA-8000. It was recently launched on October 5, so it was still very new and it was the first time I had heard the microphone utilized with a saxophone…and it sounded amazing.”

In the evening, Thompkins discussed Warm Audio and participated in a Q&A with the students about the company, its products, and the industry. “CRAS students engaged in an amazing dialogue,” Thompkins said. “They had a ton of great questions and provided fascinating perspectives on Warm Audio and the music industry.”

Added Madeleine Upshir, CRAS student and current CRAS AES President: “Warm Audio is opening up the future of audio by making professional gear accessible to students and creators who before could only dream of getting their hands on quality gear. The 512 package has been a great addition to our gear here at CRAS to give students everything they need to get a running start in the world of professional audio.”

The CRAS laptop package, which it provides to its students, includes a 512 Audio Skylight large diaphragm condenser microphone, 512 Audio Academy headphones designed for critical listening for creating and recording, and a Warm Audio cable.

512 Audio is a recently launched subsidiary of Warm Audio delivering professional microphones and audio gear built for today’s at-home musicians, podcasters, YouTubers, and content creators.

“Having Ben Thompkins come to CRAS and participate with some classes to discuss the WA-8000 was both inspirational and educational for our students,” said David Kohr, CRAS AES Faculty Advisor. “We all love it when he visits, especially when he brings gear for us to check out. We're also excited about our partnership with a subsidiary of Warm Audio, 512 Audio. The Skylight microphone looks cool and sounds great. 512 Audio is a perfect edition to the CRAS laptop package.”

CRAS student Colby Ames enjoyed the event and pointed towards the fact that Warm Audio is making cost effective products. “I like how they are taking these vintage mics and outboard gear and making them available to the public at affordable prices.”

Thompkins concluded that CRAS has been an amazing supporter of Warm Audio, and with the addition of the 512 Audio brand, Warm is proud to further its relationship with CRAS. “CRAS is a top-notch institution,” he concluded. “Their students walk away well prepared for a career in the music industry. I've seen many students work on huge projects and have ended up hiring or working with more than 20 alumni over the years.”