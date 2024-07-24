The Sound Behind Europe's Largest Digital Ceiling

When visitors at Manchester Printworks visit, they'll me mesmerized by intense CGI visuals and high-quality sound. The hospitality hub in the heart of the north of the U.K. is comprised of bars, restaurants, leisure spaces, and a cinema. After a recent refurbishment, guests are drawn to what is believed to be the largest digital ceiling in Europe. The screen utilizes augmented reality technology to display CGI content day and night, and a Renkus-Heinz sound system which envelopes guests in a world of entertainment.

CUK Group supported the project as technical distributor, working alongside integrators PAS Sound Engineering. The new PA system was required to support the video wall content, as well as events held in the center, which range from yoga classes to festivals and parties. Renkus-Heinz’s beam-steered IC Live Gen5 Series and UBX Series loudspeakers delivered the ideal audio solution.

“The UBX Series features Passive UniBeam technology, and we specified these models for the walkways leading out of the center,” explained Mark Bromfield, director of system solution sales at CUK Group. “The beam-steering capabilities of the IC Live Gen5 Series also influenced our decision. The models are great looking, offer excellent coverage and dispersion and deliver incredible audio quality and performance.”

When CUK demonstrated the IC Live Gen5 Series to the venue during the design phase of the project, they were instantly impressed. The on-site demo allowed the project team to verify performance and sound quality whilst using the opportunity to further scope out the site and refine the design proposal. Working together with PAS Sound Engineering, CUK created schematic drawings and EASE modelling to provide the optimum coverage for the venue. The system is made up of four Renkus-Heinz ICL-F-RD models, six UBX8 loudspeakers and two SX118 subwoofers.

The ICL-F-RD models are elegant, slim enclosures that integrate seamlessly into almost any project. The audio system for the screen needed to be mounted high up and flat to the wall, which was achieved thanks to the active beam-steering capabilities of the series. IC Live beams can be steered up or down while the array remains vertical—and nearly invisible. The compact UBX8 models integrate the same beam-steering technology in a passive column. Delivering precise vertical pattern control and a combination of innovative features, the UBX models delivered consistent coverage across the entire Printworks complex.

“All of the loudspeakers are independently powered,” added Bromfield. “The ICL-F-RDs are self-powered models while Powersoft Quattrocanali 2404 and 1204 amplifiers drive the two SX118s and the six UBX8 loudspeakers. Clock-audio shotgun microphones are also in place throughout the site to monitor and adjust the audio levels automatically in response to real-time footfall. A Symetrix Prism 12×12 with Dante is utilized for DSP and audio system control throughout the venue, distributing signals to the Renkus-Heinz IC Live Gen5 loudspeakers and Powersoft amplifiers.”

Additionally, CUK and PAS Sound Engineering integrated a Symetrix T-10 touchscreen panel that hosts a custom GUI, offering venue staff intuitive control of the entire system. They can change presets to different modes and control the audio feeds and volume for the specific needs of certain events. Further commands can be sent by a Green Hippo server which is used to synchronize the audio with the screen content.

"It’s quite the spectacle when you see it in person," concluded Bromfield. "Deciding on a Renkus-Heinz audio system has added that extra layer of premium. Being able to sync up the sound with the video content has created a completely immersive experience. It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before at a hospitality venue. It really is worth a visit.”