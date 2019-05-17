The Role of Librarians in Supporting ICT Literacy (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Librarians in educational settings try to provide not only physical access but also intellectual access to recorded information. Because digital resources constitute a significant portion of this information, librarians need to pay explicit attention to the effective retrieval and use of these assets. More specifically, users should have the ability to understand both the information itself and the medium through which it is conveyed. These competencies are known collectively as information and communication technology (ICT) literacy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Librarians are the gatekeepers in so many ways. They are acutely aware of the community needs and how tools can be adapted as needs change. Now, librarians are beginning to use embedded models to enhance collection development and instruction. Read some of their best practices. This article also shares why strategic partnerships with tech stakeholders and instructional designers are key.