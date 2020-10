"By this time, the whole world is aware of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected nearly every aspect of our daily lives. So much has been lost in this time of great uncertainty, but have we gained anything?"—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to improve remote learning experiences at your institution, look to the learners themselves for their feedback. They can give you insight into issues that might otherwise be overlooked.