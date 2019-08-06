The Radical Transformation of the Textbook (WIRED)

"For several decades, textbook publishers followed the same basic model: Pitch a hefty tome of knowledge to faculty for inclusion in lesson plans; charge students an equally hefty sum; revise and update its content as needed every few years. Repeat. But the last several years have seen a shift at colleges and universities—one that has more recently turned tectonic."—Source: WIRED

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Textbooks are following broader media trends — we're seeing a booming rental market and more and more content going digital. OER is pushing these ideas even farther, with free content that educators can remix and update as needed.