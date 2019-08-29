The Nureva HDL300 Improves Student Engagement at Bristol Community College

Five new Nureva HDL300 audio conferencing systems are helping Massachusetts’ Bristol Community College improve engagement for students in remote classrooms that are conducted via audio and videoconferencing.

Students had been frustrated with the poor quality of the audio from the college’s legacy conferencing systems, which included all-in-one microphone, speaker, camera bars, tabletop mics, and a lapel mic for the instructor. These traditional solutions inhibited interaction and collaboration because the students in satellite campuses could not hear or be heard adequately during class discussions. With the adoption of the HDL300 system, which is powered by Nureva’s Microphone Mist technology and features true full-room pickup, every student can hear and be heard and feel engaged in the class.

The response from faculty to the HDL300 systems has been overwhelmingly positive, and complaints from remote students about bad audio have stopped. The simplicity and ease of use of the HDL300 systems have also been game changers for IT staff at the college. The wall-mounted systems can be installed in 30 minutes or less, according to the company, and feature continuous auto-calibration that provides optimal performance no matter how a room is configured. Since instructors and students find it easy to start and use the systems, IT staff are saving many hours each week that they previously spent attending to issues with the traditional systems, time they can now devote to higher-value tasks.

“We’ve heard nothing but praise from instructors, and there’s no comparison between the audio conferencing systems we had before and what we have now,” said Bristol’s technical assistant Dennis Baldwin. “I used to spend significant time in classrooms troubleshooting our old systems, but ever since we installed the HDL300 systems, I’ve never been back to those classrooms.”

“Solving audio frustrations like the ones experienced by Bristol Community College is what inspired us to develop Microphone Mist technology and the HDL300 systems,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “Hearing that students are able to be more engaged in their classes because of our solution is very gratifying.”