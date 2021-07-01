The Increasing Threat of Ransomware in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Even smaller universities and colleges, as well as those without an emphasis on research, are prime targets for this type of cyberattack. Regardless of whether an institution considers its data to be valuable, chances are that cybercriminals do."

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Education is the most affected sector for malware attacks when compared to other industries like business and professional services, retail and consumer goods, and high tech. An analysis of ransomware campaigns within higher education found that ransomware attacks against colleges and universities have more than doubled since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.