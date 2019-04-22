Technology Strategy for Digital Transformation: Get Your Stakeholders on Board (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The 2019 focus for the EDUCAUSE Enterprise IT Program is the relationship between enterprise IT and digital transformation (Dx). You can read here about our plan for the year. As we prepare new resources for this topic, we will publish them within each challenge on the Enterprise IT Program web page."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Getting stakeholders on board can be...well...a process. But it is a critical part of setting the foundation for successful, well-supported digital transformation initiatives.