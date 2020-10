"As many as 35 percent of students in college today are 25 or older. That translates to some 6.6 million students out of around 19 million in college currently, and their numbers are set to increase over the next several years. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

As the workplace shifts, more and more adult students are turning to higher education to build their skills. This article shows how technology can play an important role in meeting the specific needs of adult learners.