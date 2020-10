"This semester, the University of Colorado launched a program to help students maintain a presence in class even when they can't physically be there."—Source: Center for Digital Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Whatever the reason, when students have to take long term absences, it can derail their academic careers, or at least put them on pause. the University of Colorado, students who cannot physically make it to class can now participate virtually thanks to telepresence robots.