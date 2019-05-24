Teaching with 3D anatomy tools (eCampus News)

"I prided myself on being a great teacher. In every possible sense – a good explainer, an innovator, a student advocate. And I was killing it in the lecture hall and in the lab, teaching in the ways that I learned from my great teaching mentors. So how was it that after 7 years of working with 3D anatomy technologies as a product developer (Cyber-Anatomy/VIVED Learning), I wasn’t really using the technology that much in my teaching?"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

3D learning tools are making a major impact for both students and faculty, boosting learning outcomes and facilitating deeper understanding of subjects like anatomy that are far from flat.