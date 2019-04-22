SUNY Buffalo rolls out online series on computer vision, a hot field in AI (EdScoop)

"In line with the higher education trend of skill-based certifications and the emergence of new, specialized fields in artificial intelligence, the State University of New York at Buffalo announced Wednesday it has launched an online curriculum to prepare students in the field of computer vision."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not only is computer vision one the hottest fields in AI, it is one the most watched by investors. The Silicon Valley titans are investing in computer vision companies and talent.