Studio Technologies Enhances ST 2110 Integration

Studio Technologies is collaborating with Merging Technologies in a step to stay ahead in the competitive broadcast and media space. Merging provides the company with an advanced and reliable ST 2110 technology partner.

“Merging Technologies has a great reputation in the industry,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Their experience with ST 2110 application is extensive, and the specifications and real-world performance they offered met our needs. The transition to their ST 2110 solution was painless.”

[ST 2110: An Introduction]

At the heart of this collaboration is Merging Technologies’ ZMAN module, which now serves as the core ST 2110 engine in several of Studio Technologies products. This module integrated seamlessly into the company’s existing board designs—initially developed for supporting Dante—without requiring extensive rework.

“We’ve implemented the ZMAN module into products like our Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante Bridge, the Model 5512A Audio Interface, and the Model 5518A Mic/Line Interface. And we have more products in development that will also use ZMAN,” explained Kapes.

[The Integration Guide to AVoIP 2024]

The switch to Merging has allowed Studio Technologies to offer a more advanced and reliable ST 2110 implementation. According to Kapes, the difference in performance and compatibility has been significant. “Our ST 2110 support is now far superior to our previous offering—and this is all thanks to Merging Technologies.”