Students Without Laptops, Instructors Without Internet: How Struggling Colleges Move Online During Covid-19 (Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Even in the best of times, life for students enrolled at Hinds Community College, in Raymond, Miss., is not easy. Many are surviving on Pell Grants and low-wage jobs at Walmart and Sonic to gain an education."—Source: Chronicle of Higher Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We are living through unprecedented times. As institutions do their best to offer continuity during a health crisis, it's important to remember that this shift is not easy for everyone. For both students and faculty, this moment is presenting struggles that they have not prepared for — compassion and empathy are very important tools right now.