Students Think Online College Should Cost Less (Campus Technology)

"A single-question survey of more than 17,000 incoming college students across the United States and Canada has found that students believe online courses don't have the same value as the in-person experience. The vast majority of U.S. students — 93 percent — told surveyors that tuition should be lower for online programs. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A vast majority of students think that online college should cost less than face to face. This is something schools need to keep in mind as they eye the possibility of an online fall semester.