Students can simultaneously earn associate and bachelor's degrees through Purdue University Global (EdScoop)

"Purdue University Global, a public university that offers online degree plans for adults, is partnering with community colleges to allow students to simultaneously earn an associate and bachelor’s degree through 'reverse transfer' programs."—Source: EdScoop

Read how Purdue University is helping connect learners with degrees with their “reverse transfer” program. It allows community college students who have yet to complete their associate degree continue the process, working towards a Purdue Global online bachelor’s degree and completing their associate degree along the way.