Student Success Story: Reaping the benefits of online student associations and clubs at Saint Leo U (University Business)

"Tim Robinson, a graduate student at Saint Leo University in Florida, wasn’t sure how the interactions in online clubs and associations would compare to in-person gatherings of traditional clubs. But he quickly warmed up to the convenience of online student organizations because he could meet remotely with faculty and peers."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learners can sometimes feel a bit out of the loop compared to their on-campus peers. But online student organizations and clubs with virtual meetups can help students forge lasting, meaningful connections.