Vanguard LED’s company works closely with its partners, offering design advice, a five-year warranty, 5% spare parts and access to industry-leading technologies like ChipFlip.

To set itself apart from the competition in the global display marketplace, Vanguard LED takes a customer centric approach, being very responsive to the needs of every customer.

“Our role is to act as a partner to our customer, who in turn has a customer—the end user,” said Michael Wiener, CEO/Founder of Vanguard LED. “We then work together to make sure the end user is totally satisfied with the service, and the products we deliver.”

Vanguard knows it has stay “on the leading edge of products,” Wiener explained. “We must give our customers a reason to buy.”

What are those reasons? Start with Vanguard’s award-winning line of Axion fine-pitch LED solutions.

Fine Pixel Pitch: Axion

The Axion LED Video Display Series cabinets have a native aspect ratio of 16:9. Available in pixel pitches of P0.94, P1.2, P1.3, P1.6, P1.8, and P2.5, it’s no surprise that Axion LED line has become a popular choice among military clients and stakeholders requiring LED walls with flawless performance, vivid brightness, and fine pitch.

Very Fine Pixel Pitch: Axion Invictus

The tremendous success of the Axion LED line inspired the development of Vanguard’s new Axion Invictus which leverages the revolutionary new ChipFlip technology. With ChipFlip, Axion Invictus achieves a staggeringly low failure rate and ultra-fine pixel pitch range of P0.7- P1.5.

Axion Invictus is also gaining traction because it utilizes the best possible components to achieve its ultra-low pixel-pitch range. There are no external cables to worry about. It’s also flat back makes it ideal for wall mounting. With no internal ribbons, a front serviceable design, and pre-threaded mounting locations, installation is streamlined, quick, and easy.

ChipFlip: A Bold New Approach

“ChipFlip is our version of chip-on-board, and it reduces the failure rate to five parts per million (5/PPM),” Wiener said.

ChipFlip-enabled Vanguard LED displays consist of encapsulating fine-pixel-pitch SMD 1010 LED chips directly to PCB boards. There is no soldering in the ChipFlip process. The chip and substrate are electrically and mechanically interconnected by solder paste bonding. The strength of the solder used in the ChipFlip process is 100 times stronger that that normally used in the SMD process. As a result, Vanguard guarantees a failure rate of 5/PPM or less in the first year. The accepted failure rate for SMD displays in the first year is 50-100 PPM.

The performance guarantee is another way Vanguard LED enhances the value proposition for clients.

Sourcing & Service

Rooted in the core values of superior service, responsiveness, and communication, Vanguard stands out among the vast field of display manufacturers. The company works closely with its partners, offering design advice, electrical and installation drawings, a five-year warranty, and five percent spare parts.

Vanguard’s approach to sourcing is distinct. “Every single one of our competitors is the factory,” said Wiener. “Our approach has been one of selecting the best OEM factory in each sector of the market. By us selecting individual OEM factories who specialize only in that particular product makes quality control attainable.”

Shape of Innovation: LED Dome & LED Cylinder

In 2019, Vanguard introduced another game changer, its LED Dome, which is ideally suited for simulation, TV/Film, aerospace, and military applications. “No one has ever done an LED dome before,” said Wiener.

Similarly, Vanguard offers its Cerium LED Cylinder. Projectors cause many frustrating problems. They require edge blending and are susceptible to ambient light which washes out projected images. Vanguard LED Cylinders and LED Domes are contiguous LED displays that produce seamless images and produce exceptionally bright, intense colors including black.

To see what innovations Vanguard LED will deliver next, visit vanguardled.com